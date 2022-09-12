Can You Stream Monday Night Football on Sling TV?

Sling TV is one of the least expensive ways to stream NFL RedZone, but there are a lot of other reasons football fans might want to sign-up for Sling TV. Sling TV’s Orange Plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, which means one thing for NFL Fans, Monday Night Football.

Sling TV will carry every Monday Night Football game, including the opener between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks which will see Russell Wilson return to Seattle. On top of that, you will also be able to watch “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” which returns this week. While ESPN+ will simulcast six games this season, Sling is the cheapest way to get every Monday Night Football matchup.

So how can you watch it with Sling?

To get get access to Monday Night Football, you will need their Sling TV Orange Plan, which is just $17.50 for your first month ($35 normally).

If you want to add NBC and FOX (in select markets), along with NFL Network, you will also need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35. If you pair Sling Orange and Sling Blue, it is just $50, or $25 for your first month.

You can also add NFL RedZone with their Sports Extra pack.

Sling TV Local Channels

Your live local NBC and FOX affiliate isn’t available in all markets, but is available in all NBC and FOX owned-and-operated markets.