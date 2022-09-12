 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu Hulu Live TV

Can You Stream Monday Night Football on Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

Sling TV is one of the least expensive ways to stream NFL RedZone, but there are a lot of other reasons football fans might want to sign-up for Sling TV. Sling TV’s Orange Plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, which means one thing for NFL Fans, Monday Night Football.

Sling TV will carry every Monday Night Football game, including the opener between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks which will see Russell Wilson return to Seattle. On top of that, you will also be able to watch “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” which returns this week. While ESPN+ will simulcast six games this season, Sling is the cheapest way to get every Monday Night Football matchup.

So how can you watch it with Sling?

To get get access to Monday Night Football, you will need their Sling TV Orange Plan, which is just $17.50 for your first month ($35 normally).

If you want to add NBC and FOX (in select markets), along with NFL Network, you will also need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35. If you pair Sling Orange and Sling Blue, it is just $50, or $25 for your first month.

You can also add NFL RedZone with their Sports Extra pack.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -
ESPN -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11

2022 Monday Night Football Schedule

Date Game Channel Stream
Week 1 Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 2 Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 3 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 4 Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 5 Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 6 Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 7 Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 8 Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 9 Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 10 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 11 San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 12 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 13 New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 14 New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 15 Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers ESPN Stream with Sling
Week 16 Los Angeles Chargers @ Indianapolis Colts ESPN Stream with Sling

Sling TV Local Channels

Your live local NBC and FOX affiliate isn’t available in all markets, but is available in all NBC and FOX owned-and-operated markets.

NBC

Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego markets will still receive live and on-demand content from NBC.

FOX

Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets will still receive live and on-demand content from Fox.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.