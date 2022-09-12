Can You Stream Monday Night Football on Sling TV?
Sling TV is one of the least expensive ways to stream NFL RedZone, but there are a lot of other reasons football fans might want to sign-up for Sling TV. Sling TV’s Orange Plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, which means one thing for NFL Fans, Monday Night Football.
Sling TV will carry every Monday Night Football game, including the opener between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks which will see Russell Wilson return to Seattle. On top of that, you will also be able to watch “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” which returns this week. While ESPN+ will simulcast six games this season, Sling is the cheapest way to get every Monday Night Football matchup.
So how can you watch it with Sling?
To get get access to Monday Night Football, you will need their Sling TV Orange Plan, which is just $17.50 for your first month ($35 normally).
If you want to add NBC and FOX (in select markets), along with NFL Network, you will also need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35. If you pair Sling Orange and Sling Blue, it is just $50, or $25 for your first month.
You can also add NFL RedZone with their Sports Extra pack.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$20 OFF
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NBC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|NFL Network
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|NFL RedZone
|-
|^ $11
|^ $10
|-
|^ $11
|^ $11
2022 Monday Night Football Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Channel
|Stream
|Week 1
|Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 2
|Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 3
|Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 4
|Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 5
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 6
|Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 7
|Chicago Bears @ New England Patriots
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 8
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 9
|Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 10
|Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 11
|San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 12
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 13
|New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 14
|New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 15
|Los Angeles Rams @ Green Bay Packers
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
|Week 16
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Indianapolis Colts
|ESPN
|Stream with Sling
Sling TV Local Channels
Your live local NBC and FOX affiliate isn’t available in all markets, but is available in all NBC and FOX owned-and-operated markets.
NBC
Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego markets will still receive live and on-demand content from NBC.
FOX
Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets will still receive live and on-demand content from Fox.