Can You Stream NFL Kickoff 2022: Rams vs. Bills on Peacock?

On Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Rams face the Buffalo Bills from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. While the game is airing on NBC, can you stream the Super Bowl champions take on the 2022 favorites with their streaming service Peacock?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock Premium

For the second consecutive year, NFL games on NBC including Sunday Night Football and the 2022 NFL Kickoff, will be available to stream for those with a subscription to Peacock Premium. For a limited time, you can get a subscription to Peacock for just $1.99 a month, or $19.99 a year.

The game won’t be unavailable on the Free Tier of Peacock, but if you are looking to stream the game for free you do have some options. Since the game is airing on NBC, you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. There are also free trials of other services like fuboTV, and Sling TV, which offers NBC in most major markets.

Is There a Free Trial of Peacock?

Viewers will require a Peacock Premium subscription to watch NFL games on NBC using the streaming platform, which costs a of $4.99 per month. However, you can technically watch the Super Bowl for free through Peacock if you are an Xfinity subscriber, since it is included at no extra cost with Xfinity Internet.

If you haven’t tried it yet though, throughout the month of September, Peacock is offering a 60% OFF discount, to get the service for $1.99 a month, or $19.99 a year.