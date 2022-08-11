 Skip to Content
Can You Stream NFL Preseason Games on NFL+?

Jason Gurwin

If you want to stream the 2022 NFL Preseason, but live away from your favorite team, NFL+ is a great option to stream live games. At just $4.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, it is the cheapest way to stream most live 2022 NFL Preseason games. But, what NFL Preseason games are available to stream with a subscription to NFL?

What NFL Preseason Games Does NFL+ Carry?

Similar to what NFL Sunday Ticket offer during the regular season, NFL+ offers out-of-market live NFL Preseason games for all 32 teams. While this is a great option if you live away from your favorite team, you won’t be able to stream the games if you live in the same market as your team.

For instance, If you live in Miami, you won’t be able to stream games involving the Miami Dolphins, but you will be able to stream every other NFL team’s preseason action.

NFL+ is $4.99 a month, after 7-Day Free Trial or $29.99 for the entire season. If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium, it is $9.99 a month, or $79.99/year.

How to Stream Local NFL Preseason Games?

During the Regular Season, AFC teams mostly air on CBS, while NFC teams mostly air on FOX. It’s slightly different during the preseason where each team partners with a local affiliate to air their preseason games.

One of your best options is to stream with DIRECTV STREAM, which is offering $20 OFF Your First 2 Months, after a 5-Day Free Trial. You can also stream games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV (select markets), and YouTube TV.

Since each service offers a different set of local channels, we reviewed which service gets the most local games for each team. Even if a service gets a channel, not every local affiliate has the rights to stream pre-season NFL games. If it doesn’t stream on one service, it won’t stream on any of them.

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Live TV Sling Orange Sling Blue YouTube TV
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $35 $35 $64.99
Arizona Cardinals
KPNX		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Atlanta Falcons
WAGA		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - ☑️ ☑️
Baltimore Ravens
WBAL		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Buffalo Bills
WIVB		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Carolina Panthers
WJZY		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - ☑️ ☑️
Chicago Bears
WFLD		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - ☑️ ☑️
Cincinnati Bengals
WKRC		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Cleveland Browns
WEWS		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Dallas Cowboys
KTVT		 - - - - - -
Denver Broncos
KTVD		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Detroit Lions
WJBK		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - ☑️ ☑️
Green Bay Packers
WGBA/WTMJ		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Houston Texans
KTRK		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Indianapolis Colts
WXIN		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Jacksonville Jaguars
WFOX-TV		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Kansas City Chiefs
KSHB		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Las Vegas Raiders
KVVU/KRON		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Los Angeles Chargers
KABC		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Los Angeles Rams
KCBS		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Miami Dolphins
WFOR		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Minnesota Vikings
KMSP		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - ☑️ ☑️
New England Patriots
WBZ		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
New Orleans Saints
WVUE		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
New York Giants
WNBC		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - ☑️ ☑️
New York Jets
WCBS		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Philadelphia Eagles
WCAU		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - ☑️ ☑️
Pittsburgh Steelers
KDKA		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
San Francisco 49ers
KPIX		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Seattle Seahawks
KING		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WFLA		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Tennessee Titans
WKRN		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - - ☑️
Washington Commanders
WRC		 ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ - ☑️ ☑️
