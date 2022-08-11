Can You Stream NFL Preseason Games on NFL+?

If you want to stream the 2022 NFL Preseason, but live away from your favorite team, NFL+ is a great option to stream live games. At just $4.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, it is the cheapest way to stream most live 2022 NFL Preseason games. But, what NFL Preseason games are available to stream with a subscription to NFL?

What NFL Preseason Games Does NFL+ Carry?

Similar to what NFL Sunday Ticket offer during the regular season, NFL+ offers out-of-market live NFL Preseason games for all 32 teams. While this is a great option if you live away from your favorite team, you won’t be able to stream the games if you live in the same market as your team.

For instance, If you live in Miami, you won’t be able to stream games involving the Miami Dolphins, but you will be able to stream every other NFL team’s preseason action.

NFL+ is $4.99 a month, after 7-Day Free Trial or $29.99 for the entire season. If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium, it is $9.99 a month, or $79.99/year.

How to Stream Local NFL Preseason Games?

During the Regular Season, AFC teams mostly air on CBS, while NFC teams mostly air on FOX. It’s slightly different during the preseason where each team partners with a local affiliate to air their preseason games.

One of your best options is to stream with DIRECTV STREAM, which is offering $20 OFF Your First 2 Months, after a 5-Day Free Trial. You can also stream games with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV (select markets), and YouTube TV.

Since each service offers a different set of local channels, we reviewed which service gets the most local games for each team. Even if a service gets a channel, not every local affiliate has the rights to stream pre-season NFL games. If it doesn’t stream on one service, it won’t stream on any of them.