Can You Stream NFL Preseason Games on Sling TV?

One of the least expensive ways to stream the 2022 NFL Preseason is with Sling TV. At just $17.50 For Your First Month, it is almost $50 less than any of your other options to stream live NFL Preseason action. But, what NFL Preseason games are available to stream with a subscription to Sling TV?

What NFL Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV offers most of the major channels that carry NFL games FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

During the 2022 NFL Preseason, NFL Network will carry 22 games to fans who live outside of the local market, all which are available on Sling TV.

Fortunately, Sling TV also carries NBC and FOX in major markets, which means locally you can stream Atlanta Falcons (WAGA), Carolina Panthers (WJZY), Chicago Bears (WFLD), Detroit Lions (WJBK), Minnesota Vikings (KMSP), New York Giants (WNBC), Philadelphia Eagles (WCAU), and Washington Commanders (WRC).

To access NFL Network, NBC, and FOX (in select markets), you will need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35, but they are currently offering $17.50 For Your First Month. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11, meaning you can get all that for just $28.50 For Your First Month.

You can also add ESPN to get access to Monday Night Football with their Sling TV Orange Plan, which you can add for just $15 more. While Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS game, you can also sign-up for Paramount+, which includes NFL on CBS for $4.99 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Your live local NBC and FOX affiliate isn’t available in all markets, but is available in all NBC and FOX owned-and-operated markets.