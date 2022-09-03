 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Notre Dame Fighting Irish ESPN+ Ohio State Buckeyes

Can You Stream Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Live on ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes face the #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. But, can you stream the this 2022 College Football Opener on ESPN+?

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

While there is a lot of College Football on ESPN+, more than 500+ games, including select SEC matchups, you won’t be able to watch Ohio State open the season against Notre Dame on ESPN+. That’s because ESPN+ doesn’t carry College Football matchups that air on ABC.

You can stream it on ABC with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which offers ESPN3,which simulcast the game, with their Sling Orange Plan or DIRECTV STREAM, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial. It is also on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

On ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Notre Dame treks to Columbus to take on the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes under the lights of The Shoe (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the call in primetime.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
ABC - -
ESPN -
ESPN2 -
ESPN3 - - -
ESPNU ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 ^ $11 -
ESPNEWS ≥ $89.99 ^ $8 ^ $11 -
SEC Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 -
ESPN Deportes ≥ $104.99 ^ $5 ^ $6 - -
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.