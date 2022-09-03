Can You Stream Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Live on ESPN+?
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes face the #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. But, can you stream the this 2022 College Football Opener on ESPN+?
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- When: Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: ABC and ESPN3
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
While there is a lot of College Football on ESPN+, more than 500+ games, including select SEC matchups, you won’t be able to watch Ohio State open the season against Notre Dame on ESPN+. That’s because ESPN+ doesn’t carry College Football matchups that air on ABC.
You can stream it on ABC with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which offers ESPN3,which simulcast the game, with their Sling Orange Plan or DIRECTV STREAM, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial. It is also on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.
On ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Notre Dame treks to Columbus to take on the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes under the lights of The Shoe (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the call in primetime.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN3
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|≥ $89.99
|^ $8
|•
|^ $11
|-
|•
|ESPNEWS
|≥ $89.99
|^ $8
|•
|^ $11
|-
|•
|SEC Network
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|^ $11
|-
|•
|ESPN Deportes
|≥ $104.99
|•
|^ $5
|^ $6
|-
|-