Can You Stream Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Live on ESPN+?

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the #2 Ohio State Buckeyes face the #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. But, can you stream the this 2022 College Football Opener on ESPN+?

While there is a lot of College Football on ESPN+, more than 500+ games, including select SEC matchups, you won’t be able to watch Ohio State open the season against Notre Dame on ESPN+. That’s because ESPN+ doesn’t carry College Football matchups that air on ABC.

You can stream it on ABC with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, which offers ESPN3,which simulcast the game, with their Sling Orange Plan or DIRECTV STREAM, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial. It is also on Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

On ABC’s Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 5 Notre Dame treks to Columbus to take on the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes under the lights of The Shoe (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe are on the call in primetime.