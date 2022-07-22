Can You Stream On Patrol: Live on REELZ with Philo?
On Friday, July 22nd at 9PM ET, Live: PD returns under a new name On Patrol: Live. It won’t air on A&E anymore, but instead on a channel called REELZ. Will you be able to watch On Patrol: Live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo?
On Patrol: Live
- When: Friday July 22 & Saturday July 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: REELZ
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo
While Philo previously carried Live: PD on A&E as part of their base plan, you can still get On Patrol: Live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. To do that, you will need to add their $3 Movies & More Add-On, which includes REELZ that will air On Patrol: Live every week.
Alternatively, if you want to watch (https://thestreamable.com/shows/on-patrol-live-2022 text: On Patrol: Live) on REELZ, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on Sling TV, which includes it in their Hollywood Extra Add-On.
Watch With Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV
About On Patrol: Live
“On Patrol: Live” follows the same format as “LIVE PD,” tracking police officers and sheriff’s deputies from diverse agencies in different cities across the country for three hours. Program hosts lend real-time perspective from a central studio location during footage.
When Does On Patrol: Live Air?
“On Patrol: Live” will air every Friday and Saturday night at 9pm ET.
What Channel Can You Watch On Patrol: Live?
You can watch “On Patrol: Live” on REELZ, which is available with many Live TV Streaming Services. Your best bet is Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.