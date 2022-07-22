Can You Stream On Patrol: Live on REELZ with Sling TV?

Live: PD is back, sort of. The latest incarnation of the show is debuting tonight, Friday July 22 at 9PM ET. The show has a new name and a new channel however. Live: PD is now On Patrol: Live and will air every Friday and Saturday on REELZ instead of A&E. Will you be able to watch it with your subscription to Sling TV?

On Patrol: Live

When: Friday July 22 & Saturday July 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: REELZ

Good news, Sling TV is one of the only services that carries REELZ, which means you can watch On Patrol: Live. How can you do it? REELZ is available as part of their $6 Hollywood Extra Add-on, which can be added to their Sling Orange or Blue plans ($25).

Alternatively, you can watch (https://thestreamable.com/shows/on-patrol-live-2022 text: On Patrol: Live) on REELZ, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, with their Movies & More Add-On.

About On Patrol: Live

“On Patrol: Live” follows the same format as “LIVE PD,” tracking police officers and sheriff’s deputies from diverse agencies in different cities across the country for three hours. Program hosts lend real-time perspective from a central studio location during footage.

When Does On Patrol: Live Air?

“On Patrol: Live” will air every Friday and Saturday night at 9pm ET.

What Channel Can You Watch On Patrol: Live?

You can watch “On Patrol: Live” on REELZ, which is available with many Live TV Streaming Services. Your best bet is Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.