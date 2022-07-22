Can You Stream On Patrol: Live on REELZ with YouTube TV?

If you want to stream the reboot of Live: PD called On Patrol: Live, it debuts Friday July 22 at 9PM ET. Unlike its predecessor, it own’t be on A&E, but now on REELZ instead. Can you stream On Patrol: Live with a subscription to YouTube TV?

On Patrol: Live

When: Friday July 22 & Saturday July 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT

TV: REELZ

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

You won’t be able to watch On Patrol: Live with your subscription to YouTube TV since they don’t carry REELZ on their Live TV Streaming Service.

If you want to watch On Patrol: Live on REELZ, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo, with their Movies & More Add-On. It is also available on Sling TV, which includes it in their Hollywood Extra Add-On.

About On Patrol: Live

“On Patrol: Live” follows the same format as “LIVE PD,” tracking police officers and sheriff’s deputies from diverse agencies in different cities across the country for three hours. Program hosts lend real-time perspective from a central studio location during footage.

When Does On Patrol: Live Air?

“On Patrol: Live” will air every Friday and Saturday night at 9pm ET.

What Channel Can You Watch On Patrol: Live?

You can watch “On Patrol: Live” on REELZ, which is available with many Live TV Streaming Services. Your best bet is Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.