Can You Stream PAW Patrol: The Movie on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

If you have a little PAW Patrol fan in your life, you won’t even have to go to theaters to watch The PAW Patrol movie.

But can you watch the Paw Patrol movie on Hulu? While you can watch a lot of kids content like Pocket.watch and Animaniacs on Hulu, you won’t be able to stream PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Instead, you can stream “PAW Patrol: The Movie” on your favorite streaming device using Paramount+, which is available with a 30-Day Free Trial.

How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+ to Stream PAW Patrol

  • Click here to activate the deal
  • Apply Coupon Code: PAWOFFER at Checkout
  • You will get your first month free of either plan

About “PAW Patrol: The Movie”

In PAW Patrol: The Movie, Ryder (Will Brisbin) and his team of dogs are responding to a call for help in Adventure City. They work together alongside a dachshund named Liberty (Marsai Martin). They attempt to prevent the chaos planned by the newly elected Mayor Humdinger (Ron Pardo). While the pups are taking on this new role, police dog Chase (Iain Armitage) has to face his own trauma. He used to be a stray in Adventure City before finding a home in Adventure Bay.

Randall Park, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Dax Shepard, and Kim Kardashian all make voice cameos throughout the movie. It also features songs from Adam Levine and Alessia Cara.

How to Watch PAW Patrol: The Movie

PAW Patrol Movie Trailer

