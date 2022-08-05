Can You Stream Premier League 2022 Season with Peacock?

If you’re looking to stream the 2022 English Premier League season, one way to watch most matches both live and on-demand is with Peacock. But, since every match won’t be available on Peacock, which ones can you stream?

What Matches Does Peacock Carry?

Peacock doesn’t offer linear feeds of NBC and USA Network, but they will air 8 out of 10 matches every week exclusively with a subscription to Peacock Premium. Each team will have at least four matches per season that are only available to Peacock subscribers.

But there will be some matches that you will still need a cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service. That’s because every week there will be matches that are available on NBC and USA Network. While Peacock will simulcast matches that air on NBC, you won’t be able to watch matches that air on USA Network live with Peacock

To do that, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial or Sling TV, which you can get an an entire month for just $17.50.

Even though Peacock won’t have live channels, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch live and on-demand Premier League content with the service. Every week, you will be able to watch at least eight matches live and every match on-demand immediately after they air.

Peacock will stream daily live Premier League shows, original programming, Premier League 24/7 channels, full-game replays, and curated highlights.

Does Peacock Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, Peacock no longer offers a free trial. If you want Peacock Premium, it is $4.99 a month, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for Free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The Premier League on Peacock?

Peacock is currently available for download on on all devices that Peacock is available including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV (via AirPlay), Xfinity Flex, and Xfinity X1.