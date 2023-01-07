Can You Stream Raiders/Chiefs and Jaguars/Titans Saturday Football Games with ESPN+?

While ESPN is known for Monday Night Football, this week at least, it will be Saturday Night Football. This week ESPN will carry a Saturday Doubleheader on January 7th, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30pm ET, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans at 8:15pm ET. While both games will air on ESPN and ABC, will you be able to stream the games on ESPN+?

When: Starting at 4:30 pm ET

Where: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Stream: Watch with a subscription to ESPN+

While most Monday Night Football games this season weren’t available on ESPN+, you will be able to stream both games tonight with a subscription to ESPN+. ESPN+ costs only $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year, or is included in The Disney Bundle, which adds Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month.

ESPN+ will simulcast the traditional telecast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. While there is no ManningCast this week, they will return for ESPN’s Wild Card coverage next week.

In the Chiefs vs. Raiders game, Jarrett Stidham will be the first Raiders quarterback to start against the Kansas City Chiefs other than Derek Car since 2013. The Kansas City Chiefs have already won the AFC West division and can secure the top seed in the AFC playoffs a win or a Buffalo loss.

In the late night matchup, it’s a must-win game for both the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, with the AFC South title. If the Titans lose, they will be eliminated from playoff contention, but the Jags with a loss if the Patriots, Dolphins, and Steelers all lose on Sunday. Trevor Lawrence will look to take his team to the playoffs for the first time, while the Titans are starting QB Joshua Dobbs, after Ryan Tannehill’s injury.

If you prefer a Live TV Streaming Service, you ESPN is available on services like Sling TV, which offers ESPN/ESPN2 for just $40 a month, along with Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial.

While ESPN owns the streaming rights to Monday Night Football, they traditionally haven’t included access to ESPN+ subscribers. Starting this season, ESPN+ has streamed one exclusive national game, as part of the NFL’s new rights deal, which came in October. ESPN will also stream a Monday Night Wild Card Playoff Game, with a ManningCast on ESPN+

In addition to select Monday Night Football games, ESPN+ also includes live games from the MLB, NHL, MLS, College Football, College Basketball, Bundesliga, LaLiga, and more.