Can You Stream Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football Game Live on ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams. But, can you stream this NFC West rivalry on ESPN+?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Monday Night Football will feature an NFC Championship rematch in Week 4, as the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers (October 3, 8 p.m.) face off from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will have the call on ESPN with Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli returning to ESPN2.

For select games this season, you can stream Monday Night Football on ESPN+, but it won’t be available in Week 4 for the 49ers/Rams game. In addition to the traditional telecast, ESPN2 will air this week’s ManningCast, which stars Peyton and Eli Manning.

Alternatively, you can watch the the game on ESPN/ABC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, as well on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. The Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

What’s the Least Expensive Way to Stream NFL Football?

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. However, you’d miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11. That’s the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

Important: You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC games. If you need live access to games on CBS, Paramount+ ($4.99/month) can provide that.

Another great way to stream Monday Night Football and NFL Games is fuboTV, which carries NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

Can You Watch Monday Night Football on fuboTV?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. For a limited time you can get 7-Day Free Trial.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need their Pro Plan ($69.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11, meaning you can watch Scott Hanson whip-around all the big games.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -
ESPN -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11
