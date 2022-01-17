Can You Stream Rams vs. Cardinals Monday Night Football Wild Card Game Live on ESPN+?

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST, the Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. But, can you stream this first ever Monday Night Football playoff game on ESPN+?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

For select games this season, you could stream Monday Night Football on ESPN+ including this Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Wild Card Game. You can also watch a ManningCast of this week’s game on ESPN2 or with a subscription to ESPN+.

ESPN’s first Monday night Wild Card game will feature the NFC’s highest-seeded Wild Card team against the NFC West champions as the Arizona Cardinals travel to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s MegaCast production will present the final game of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, with fans able to watch the traditional telecast (ESPN, ABC and ESPN+), NFL Super Wild Card with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2 and ESPN+) and Between the Lines, which features NFL Live and Daily Wager commentators (ESPN+).

ESPN and ESPN2 are available on services like Sling TV, which offers ESPN/ESPN2 for just $10 for your first month or fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. However, you’d miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11. That’s the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

Important: You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC games. If you need live access to games on CBS, Paramount+ ($4.99/month) can provide that.

Another great way to stream Monday Night Football and NFL Games is fuboTV, which carries NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

What NFL Channels Does fuboTV Carry?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. For a limited time you can get 7-Day Free Trial.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need their Starter Plan ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11, meaning you can watch Scott Hanson whip-around all the big games.