Can You Stream Rangers vs. Wild Hockey Game Live on ESPN+?
On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Minnesota Wild. While most games can be stream out-of-market ESPN+, you won’t be able to watch this Rangers/Wild game. So where can you stream it?
New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild
- When: Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: MSG (New York) and NHL Network (out-of-market)
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The broadcast of Henrik Lundqvist Night, which will see the jersey retirement of the greatest goaltender in Rangers history, isn’t available on ESPN+. That’s because games that air on NHL Network are blacked out on ESPN+, which will be carrying the game.
Fortunately, you do have options to watch the game.
While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch Rangers/Wild on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial or Sling TV which offers a 3-Day Free Trial.
If you live in New York or the broader Tri-State Area, the game will be airing on MSG and MSG+, which is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream with with a 14-Day Risk Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NHL Network
|≥ $104.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|-
|MSG
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-