Can You Stream Rangers vs. Wild Hockey Game Live on ESPN+?

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Minnesota Wild. While most games can be stream out-of-market ESPN+, you won’t be able to watch this Rangers/Wild game. So where can you stream it?

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild

The broadcast of Henrik Lundqvist Night, which will see the jersey retirement of the greatest goaltender in Rangers history, isn’t available on ESPN+. That’s because games that air on NHL Network are blacked out on ESPN+, which will be carrying the game.

Fortunately, you do have options to watch the game.

While the game won’t stream on ESPN+, you can still watch it without a cable or streaming subscription. You can watch Rangers/Wild on NHL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial or Sling TV which offers a 3-Day Free Trial.

If you live in New York or the broader Tri-State Area, the game will be airing on MSG and MSG+, which is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream with with a 14-Day Risk Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.