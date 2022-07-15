Can You Stream ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on Netflix?
Now that nearly every major studio has its own streaming service and pumping high-value content onto those platforms is increasingly important, the curious case of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is a bit of an outlier given that it took the film 210 days to arrive on streaming, while many in the industry are considering a 45-day window the new default.
How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
- When: Friday, July 15
- TV: Starz
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial to STARZ
The nearly $2 billion blockbuster is finally going to be available to stream starting on Friday, July 15 after previously being available via premium video-on-demand (PVOD) outlets. But, even though the Spider-Man movies are coproductions between Sony and Disney, “No Way Home” won’t be setting up shop on Netflix — who has a $1 billion deal with Sony — or Disney+. Instead, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be swinging onto both the Starz premium cable channel and on-demand streaming platform thanks to a deal between Sony and Starz parent company Lionsgate.
Related: How To Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
After its window with Starz, “No Way Home” will eventually move to Netflix on a yet-to-be-announced date. It will live there exclusively for 18 months before finally being available on various platforms, including Disney+
-
Netflix
Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.
Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.
-
Spider-Man: No Way HomeDecember 15, 2021
When Spider-Man’s secret identity is revealed, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to help him regain his anonymity with a magic spell. But when the spell goes wrong, Spider-Man faces a battle against a rogue’s gallery from his past. As the emotional toll grows, Peter must face the most difficult choice of his life.
The film is a delight for anyone who’s followed the Spider-saga since its cinematic beginnings. Be sure to watch the original “Spider-Man” series with Tobey Maguire and the “Amazing Spider-Man” series with Andrew Garfield to fully appreciate this crowd-pleaser.