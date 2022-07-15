Can You Stream ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on Netflix?

Now that nearly every major studio has its own streaming service and pumping high-value content onto those platforms is increasingly important, the curious case of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is a bit of an outlier given that it took the film 210 days to arrive on streaming, while many in the industry are considering a 45-day window the new default.

How to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

The nearly $2 billion blockbuster is finally going to be available to stream starting on Friday, July 15 after previously being available via premium video-on-demand (PVOD) outlets. But, even though the Spider-Man movies are coproductions between Sony and Disney, “No Way Home” won’t be setting up shop on Netflix — who has a $1 billion deal with Sony — or Disney+. Instead, the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will be swinging onto both the Starz premium cable channel and on-demand streaming platform thanks to a deal between Sony and Starz parent company Lionsgate.

Related: How To Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

After its window with Starz, “No Way Home” will eventually move to Netflix on a yet-to-be-announced date. It will live there exclusively for 18 months before finally being available on various platforms, including Disney+