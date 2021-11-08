Can You Stream Steelers vs. Bears Monday Night Football Game Live on ESPN+?

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Chicago Bears from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. But, will you be able to stream Ben Roethlisberger and Steelers host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on ESPN+?

Chicago Bears vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Monday, November 8, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

While Monday Night Football is available on ESPN and ESPN, you can’t stream Monday Night Football on ESPN+. While they did offer a special telecast for the season opener, they won’t stream Bears/Steelers on ESPN+.

So how can you stream the Bears/Steelers game?

ESPN and ESPN2 are available on services like Sling TV, which offers ESPN/ESPN2 for just $10 for your first month or Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, plus $10 OFF Your First 3-Months.

With these services you can watch traditional MNF telecast with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick on ESPN. Alternatively, you can switch over to ESPN2 to stream the Peyton and Eli on the “ManningCast”, which will see the brothers break down all the action.

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. However, you’d miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11. That’s the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

Important: You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC games. If you need live access to games on CBS, Paramount+ ($4.99/month) can provide that.

Another great way to stream Monday Night Football and NFL Games is Hulu Live TV, which recently added NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

What NFL Channels Does Hulu + Live TV Carry?

Hulu Live TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. For a limited time you can get $10 OFF Your First Three Months, Plus a 7-Day Free Trial.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need their Base Plan ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can add NFL RedZone for just $10, meaning you can watch Scott Hanson whip-around all the big games.