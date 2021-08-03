 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video

Can You Stream ‘Stillwater’ with Amazon Prime Video?

Ben Bowman

Matt Damon stars in “Stillwater” as an unemployed oil rig worker from Oklahoma who sets out alongside a French woman to prove his imprisoned daughter’s innocence. It’s directed by Tom McCarthy, who also directed “Spotlight,” the 2016 Academy Award Best Picture winner.

How to Stream ‘Stillwater’ on Amazon Prime Video

Because Prime Video doesn’t have a deal with Focus Features, it’s unlikely “Stillwater” would be included in the Prime Video subscription, but you would be able to rent or buy the film through the platform. Because the movie is being distributed by Focus Features, a Universal-owned company, they can release movies as premium, on-demand content as soon as 17 days after it is released in theaters. That means it can be assumed that “Stillwater” will be available on PVOD for their usual price of $20 in three weeks or so (around August 16, 2021).

Where Will ‘Stillwater’ be Available to Stream?

Since the movie is distributed by Focus Features, it should come to HBO Max as part of their output deal. Most Focus Features movies arrive on HBO Max about four months after they hit theaters. That would put “Stillwater” on HBO Max in late November or early December.

Stillwater

July 30, 2021

Bill Baker, an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma, travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, Allison, who is in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

