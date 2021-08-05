 Skip to Content
The Suicide Squad

Can You Stream Suicide Squad 2 on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking to stream the The Suicide Squad, you can stream it if you add HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. We show you how to get HBO Max for free via Hulu below.

While you won’t be able to watch it directly from the Hulu interface, once you sign-up for HBO Max via Hulu, you will be able to use your Hulu credentials to access the HBO Max App. From the HBO Max App, you can stream Suicide Squad 2 starting at Thursday, August 5th at 7pm, without going to theaters.

How to Watch The Suicide Squad For Free

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, download the HBO Max App
  • Open the HBO Max App and use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial
  • Once you’re subscribed, download the HBO Max App
  • Open the HBO Max App and use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Alternatively, you can save 16% on HBO Max if you sign-up for an entire year with the service.

How to Get a Discount to HBO Max

Though it’s not free, you can sign up for HBO Max for one month so you can watch The Suicide Squad. You can save 16% if you choose their new annual plan.

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

“Suicide Squad 2” Release Date

The Suicide Squad will be released on August 5th, 2021 at 7pm ET. You will be able to stream it until September 6th, 2021.

About “The Suicide Squad”

The Suicide Squad features a star-studded lineup, including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stalone, and Viola Davis. The new movie will be available to stream for 31 days following its release date. You can stream the 2016 film, Suicide Squad, as well as other DC Extended Universe movies, on HBO Max.

The superhero flick The Suicide Squad hits theaters this week, but it’s also available to stream on HBO Max the same day at no additional cost. It’s a sequel to the 2016 DC Extended Universe film Suicide Squad. The movie features an all-star cast of super-villains who have been “recruited” to take down an even bigger baddie.

The Suicide Squad 2 Trailer

