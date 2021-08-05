Can You Stream Suicide Squad 2 on Paramount+?

If you’re looking to stream the The Suicide Squad, it won’t be available on Paramount+. Unfortunately, Paramount+ doesn’t have the rights to stream Warner Bros. movies, those go to HBO Max instead. Paramount+ has their own new release titles, like “A Quiet Place: Part II” and Mark Whalberg’s “Infinite.”

So where can you stream The Suicide Squad? To stream Suicide Squad 2 online, you need to subscribe to HBO Max, which will release the movie on Thursday, August 5th at 7pm.

To access the movie, you will need HBO Max No Ads Plan, which is $14.99 a month or $149.99 annually ($12.50/mo.). While there is no Free Trial of HBO Max, you can still get one by signing up for HBO Max via Hulu.

How to Watch The Suicide Squad For Free

When: Thursday, August 5 at 7:01 pm ET

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, download the HBO Max App

Open the HBO Max App and use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

Once you’re subscribed, download the HBO Max App

Open the HBO Max App and use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Alternatively, you can save 16% on HBO Max if you sign-up for an entire year with the service.

How to Get a Discount to HBO Max

Though it’s not free, you can sign up for HBO Max for one month so you can watch The Suicide Squad. You can save 16% if you choose their new annual plan.

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

The Suicide Squad will be released on August 5th, 2021 at 7pm ET. You will be able to stream it until September 6th, 2021.

About “The Suicide Squad”

The Suicide Squad features a star-studded lineup, including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stalone, and Viola Davis. The new movie will be available to stream for 31 days following its release date. You can stream the 2016 film, Suicide Squad, as well as other DC Extended Universe movies, on HBO Max.

The superhero flick The Suicide Squad hits theaters this week, but it’s also available to stream on HBO Max the same day at no additional cost. It’s a sequel to the 2016 DC Extended Universe film Suicide Squad. The movie features an all-star cast of super-villains who have been “recruited” to take down an even bigger baddie.