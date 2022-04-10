Can You Stream Sunday Night Baseball or KayRod Cast on ESPN+?

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox. But, can you stream the Yankees/Red Sox or the debut of the KayRod Cast on ESPN+?

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Unfortunately, you can’t stream Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN+, since this game is only available on ESPN. Also, the KayRod Cast with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez is only available on ESPN2, and won’t stream on ESPN+.

ESPN are available on services like Sling TV, which offers ESPN/ESPN2 for just $25 for your first month or fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

What’s the Least Expensive Way to Stream MLB Games

Sling TV is the cheapest option for cord cutters who want to watch Major League Baseball games. Sling TV offers access to ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox (based on your local available channels) making it easy to catch most MLB games. You can also get the Sports Extra add-on for MLB Network ($11 extra).

Sling Orange has the ESPN channel whereas Sling Blue provides access to FS1, FOX (in select markets), and more. Both plans offer TBS.

What’s The Best Way to Stream MLB games?

The live TV streaming services that offer the channels you need to watch 2022 MLB Games are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

If you’re looking to stream your local team, DIRECTV STREAM is usually you best option. They are the only services that offers Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet LA. Along with fuboTV, they are one of the only options to stream NESN, Marquee Sports Network, ROOT Sports Northwest, and AT&T SportsNet. The best part? You can get a 5-Day Free Trial.