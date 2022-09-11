Can You Stream Sunday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Bucs on Peacock?

On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT, the Dallas Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. While you can watch the game on NBC, can you stream the Tom Brady and the Bucs vs. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys on Peacock?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock Premium

Just like last season, all NFL games on NBC including the Sunday Night Football opener, will be available to stream for those with a subscription to Peacock Premium. For a limited time, you can get a subscription to Peacock for just $1.99 a month, or $19.99 a year.

The game won’t be unavailable on the Free Tier of Peacock, but if you are looking to stream the game for free you do have some options. Since the game is airing on NBC, you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. There are also free trials of other services like fuboTV, and Sling TV, which offers NBC in most major markets.

Sunday Night Football — America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 11 consecutive years — is making its 2022 debut on Sunday, Sept. 11, as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Dak Prescott and the defending NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. With a win, Brady will break a tie with Aaron Rodgers (22 wins each) as the winningest quarterback on Sunday Night Football since the show debuted during the 2006 NFL season.

Is There a Free Trial of Peacock?

Viewers will require a Peacock Premium subscription to watch NFL games on NBC using the streaming platform, which costs a of $4.99 per month. However, you can technically watch Sunday Night Football for free through Peacock if you are an Xfinity subscriber, since it is included at no extra cost with Xfinity Internet.

If you haven’t tried it yet though, throughout the month of September, Peacock is offering a 60% OFF discount, to get the service for $1.99 a month, or $19.99 a year.