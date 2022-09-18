 Skip to Content
Can You Stream Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Bears on Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT, the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. Since the game on NBC, can you stream the Aaron Rodgers and the Packers vs. Justin Fields and the Bears on Sling TV?

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Sling TV will carry every Sunday Night Football game, including the opener tonight’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. In order to watch the game, you will need Sling TV’s Blue Plan, which is 50% OFF Your First Month.

While NBC is available with Sling Blue, it isn’t available in every market. Fortunately for Bears fans, it is available in Chicago. In you are a Packers fan though, they don’t carry NBC in Milwaukee or Green, so you will need find another service like fuboTV or DIRECTV STREAM.

NBC is available in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Dallas/Waco, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and Hartford markets.

With Sling Blue, you will also get FOX (in select markets), along with NFL Network. If you pair Sling Orange and Sling Blue, which adds ESPN for Monday Night Football, it is just $50, or $25 for your first month.

You can also add NFL RedZone with their Sports Extra pack.

Aaron Rodgers, who has won the last two NFL MVP awards, and the Green Bay Packers host Justin Fields and NFC North rival Chicago Bears on this week’s edition of NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, followed by kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

Sunday’s game marks the 205th all-time meeting between Green Bay and Chicago – marking the most-played rivalry in NFL history – with the Packers holding a 103-95-6 advantage over the Bears (including the postseason).

The Packers (0-1) fell to the Vikings in Minnesota, 23-7, in Week 1 as Rodgers passed for 195 yards and running back A.J. Dillon amassed 91 total yards (46 receiving, 45 rushing) and a touchdown. In his career, Rodgers is 23-5 against the Bears, his most wins against any team.

Chicago (1-0) topped the 49ers at home, 19-10, in Week 1 as Fields passed for 121 yards with two touchdowns and added 28 yards rushing.

Rodgers currently holds the record for most touchdown passes (79) on Sunday Night Football since it debuted during the 2006 NFL season. With a victory, he will tie Tom Brady for most wins by a quarterback on SNF (23).

Calling Bears-Packers is Mike Tirico (play-by-play); 17-time Emmy Award winner Cris Collinsworth (analyst); and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter). Three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay is the Sunday Night Football rules analyst.

