 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Los Angeles Rams DIRECTV STREAM Cincinnati Bengals

Can You Stream Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals on DIRECTV STREAM?

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking to stream Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, there are plenty ways to watch it. But, will you be able to watch it with your subscription to DIRECTV STREAM?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

If you’re looking to stream Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and DIRECTV STREAMs game, you’re in luck. That’s because just a few days again, DIRECTV STREAM added a 5-Day Free Trial so you could give it a spin for The Big Game.

With your DIRECTV STREAM subscription, you can watch the game on NBC, and even record it to their Unlimited DVR. If you stick around to next season, you will also get every game on NFL on CBS, NFL on FOX, and ESPN - which are all included in their Entertainment Plan.

Is There a Cheaper Option?

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive ways to stream NFL games is with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox and NFL on NBC (including the Super Bowl). With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.