Can You Stream Super Bowl 2022: Rams vs. Bengals on DIRECTV STREAM?

If you’re looking to stream Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, there are plenty ways to watch it. But, will you be able to watch it with your subscription to DIRECTV STREAM?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

If you’re looking to stream Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and DIRECTV STREAMs game, you’re in luck. That’s because just a few days again, DIRECTV STREAM added a 5-Day Free Trial so you could give it a spin for The Big Game.

With your DIRECTV STREAM subscription, you can watch the game on NBC, and even record it to their Unlimited DVR. If you stick around to next season, you will also get every game on NFL on CBS, NFL on FOX, and ESPN - which are all included in their Entertainment Plan.

Is There a Cheaper Option?

If you want to save a little money though, the least expensive ways to stream NFL games is with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial.

With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox and NFL on NBC (including the Super Bowl). With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.