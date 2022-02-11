Can You Stream Super Bowl 56: Rams vs. Bengals on ESPN+?

Are you ready for some football? It all comes down to this in the Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. While select NFL games have stream on ESPN+ this season, will you be able to watch the Super Bowl with ESPN+?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

During the NFL regular season and playoffs, ESPN+ aired select Monday Night Football games and various ManningCasts. Unfortunately, since the Super Bowl is airing on NBC, you won’t be able to stream the game with ESPN+.

But, the good news is there are many ways to stream The Big Game for free. You can watch it with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, which offer streams of NBC, along with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What NFL Games Can You Stream Online?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, along with NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Bengals/Rams game on NBC in many major markets, and next season NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.