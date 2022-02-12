Can You Stream 2022 Super Bowl: Rams vs. Bengals on fuboTV?

After big victories last week, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. With this Super Bowl matchup is airing on NBC, can you stream it with a subscription to fuboTV?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV

Good news for fuboTV subscribers, you will be able to stream the Super Bowl with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. Since the service carries NBC in most markets, you will be able to watch The Big Game between the Rams/Bengals.

If you’ve already tried fuboTV and are looking for a different way to stream the game, you can watch it with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What NFL Games Can You Stream with fubo?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, along with NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Bengals/Rams game on NBC in many major markets, and next season NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.