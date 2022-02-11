Can You Stream Super Bowl 56: Rams vs. Bengals on Peacock?

On Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. While the game is airing on NBC, can you stream it with their streaming service Peacock?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock Premium

For the first time, the Super Bowl will be available to stream for those with a subscription to Peacock Premium. It won’t be unavailable on the Free Tier of Peacock, but if you are looking to stream the game for free you do have some options.

Since the game is airing on NBC, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. There are also free trials of other services like DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV, which offers NBC in most major markets.

Is There a Free Trial of Peacock?

Viewers will require a Peacock Premium subscription to watch Super Bowl LVI using the streaming platform, which costs a minimum of $4.99 per month. However, you can technically watch the Super Bowl for free through Peacock if you are an Xfinity subscriber, since it is included at no extra cost with Xfinity Internet.

Also, if you are an AMEX Platinum cardholder, you get $20 a month in subscription credit that you can use towards a Peacock subscription.