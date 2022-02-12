Can You Stream Super Bowl 56: Rams vs. Bengals on Prime Video?

On Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Cincinnati Bengals face the Los Angeles Rams from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. While the game is airing on NBC, will you be able to simulcast the game with Amazon Prime Video?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

While Super Bowl LVI won’t stream on Amazon Prime Video subscription, there are still plenty of options to access Bengals/Rams matchup with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will also be on NBC, which is available with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, along with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

While you won’t be able to stream the Super Bowl on Amazon Prime Video, starting next season, however, all Thursday Night Football games will air exclusively on Amazon, so you won’t need to worry if you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription.

What NFL Games Can You Stream Online?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, along with NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Bengals/Rams game on NBC, and next season NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.