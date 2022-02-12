Can You Stream Super Bowl 56: Rams vs. Bengals on Sling TV?

While Sling TV does offer NFL games, will you be able to stream the Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on NBC?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

If you’re looking to stream Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and NBCinnati Bengals game, you may be in luck. Fortunately, NBC is included in the Sling TV Blue Plan in select markets, with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

Customers in Los Angeles will be able to stream FOX on Sling, but unfortunately those in the Cincinnati region won’t.

If you live in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose and San Diego markets, you can stream the Rams/Bengals live with your Sling Blue subscription.

If they don’t offer NBC in your local market, what are your other options? The good news is there are many ways to stream The Big Game for free.

You can watch it with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, which offers a live stream of NBC, as well as other services like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

What Else Can I Stream with Sling?

Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream NFL Network without cable. With Sling Blue, you’ll get NFL Network, along with NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football in most major markets. With their Sports Add-on, you can also get NFL RedZone for just $11 more.