Can You Stream 2022 Super Bowl: Rams vs. Bengals on YouTube or YouTube TV?

It’s the biggest NFL game of the year – and either the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will be Super Bowl champions. Since it’s such an important NFL game, will you be able to watch it for free on YouTube?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

It depends. While there are no streams of the Super Bowl available on YouTube, since it is airing on NBC, you will be able to stream it with a subscription to YouTube TV, which is $64.99 a month.

Just like YouTube TV, there are plenty of way to stream the Big Game. You can watch it on NBC with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, or with other services like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and Peacock.

What NFL Games Can You Stream Online?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, along with NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Bengals/Rams game on NBC in many major markets, and next season NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.