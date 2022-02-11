 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Los Angeles Rams YouTube TV Cincinnati Bengals

Can You Stream 2022 Super Bowl: Rams vs. Bengals on YouTube or YouTube TV?

Jason Gurwin

It’s the biggest NFL game of the year – and either the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will be Super Bowl champions. Since it’s such an important NFL game, will you be able to watch it for free on YouTube?

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

It depends. While there are no streams of the Super Bowl available on YouTube, since it is airing on NBC, you will be able to stream it with a subscription to YouTube TV, which is $64.99 a month.

Just like YouTube TV, there are plenty of way to stream the Big Game. You can watch it on NBC with a a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, or with other services like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and Peacock.

What NFL Games Can You Stream Online?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, along with NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL games is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan with a 3-Day Free Trial. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Bengals/Rams game on NBC in many major markets, and next season NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.