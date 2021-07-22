Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Roku?

If you have a Roku Streaming Player, it will be easy to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, even if you don’t have a cable subscription. In addition to making Olympic highlights accessible from your Roku home-screen, you can just as easily stream live events on your Roku device as well.

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, one of the easiest ways to stream it without cable is with a Live TV Streaming Service on your Roku device.

But, what Olympic Events will you be able to watch on your Roku Streaming Player or Roku TV?

What Olympic Events Can You Watch on Roku?

Subscribing to a Live TV Streaming Service is the best option for fans that want to watch all Olympic action including the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony on your Roku. With these services you’ll be able to stream CNBC, Golf Channel, NBC, NBC Sports Network, Olympic Channel, and USA Network depending on your plan.

fuboTV and Hulu Live TV both include all of those channels as part of their base plan ($64.99), after a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those with a subscription to YouTube TV.

Sling TV ($35) is the least expensive option. With their Sling Blue plan, you can get your first month for just $10, which includes NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, and USA Network. You can add-on their Extra Packs to get CNBC, Olympic Channel, or Golf Channel.

Hulu Live TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. All of these channels are available as part of their $64.99 a month base plan, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

What Olympic Coverage Can You Watch For Free on Roku?

You can also install the Peacock App on your Roku, which will give you live Olympics coverage for free. On Peacock you will be able to watch Gymnastics and Track & Field live for free, while you will need to upgrade to Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month) to stream USA Men’s Basketball Coverage. If you are a Comcast customer, you can get Peacock Premium with your Internet plan at no extra charge.

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics on your Roku using the NBC Sports and NBC App. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on your Roku Streaming Player or Roku TV. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.