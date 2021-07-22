Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with AT&T TV?

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, one of the simplest ways to stream the Summer Games without cable is with AT&T TV. If you subscribe to [AT&TV $], which is available starting at $69.99 month, with no contact – you can catch the entire Olympics Games online at a fraction of the cost of cable or satellite.

For a limited time, you can also get a Free Year of HBO Max, if you subscribe to their AT&T TV Choice Plan, which includes YES Network, Bally Sports RSNs, Altitude, MASN, and SportsNet LA.

But, what Olympic Events and Channels will you be able to watch with your AT&T TV?

What Olympic Channels Does AT&T TV Carry?

AT&T TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. Most of these channels are available as part of their $69.99 a month Entertainment Plan, which is available 14-Days Risk Free.

Not only will you get Olympic Coverage via the AT&T TV App, you will also be able to use your AT&T TV credentials to access the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer – including those not available on TV.

Since AT&T TV carries NBC in nearly every city, you will be able to watch your local NBC affiliate, which will air the Opening Ceremony live and events in primetime to help you catch up on the action.

With AT&T TV, you can also get the Olympic Channel, which will air Tennis and Wrestling Coverage, and Golf Channel, which will air the Men’s and Women’s Golf Tournaments if you upgrade to their $94.99 Ultimate Plan.