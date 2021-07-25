Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Disney+?

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, unfortunately you won’t be able to stream it with Disney+. While some streaming services internationally will offer coverage like Amazon Prime Video in Canada and Discovery+ in Europe – Disney+ won’t in the U.S. or abroad.

You can stream the 2020 Olympics with Disney-owned Hulu Live TV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial.

However, if you are looking for a low cost option to stream the Olympics Games in the U.S., you can get nearly all the Olympic Coverage you need from Sling TV. With Sling TV, you can stream NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel for just $10 for an entire month.

But if you choose Sling TV, what Olympic Events will you be able to watch with your Sling subscription?

What Olympic Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. All but CNBC and Golf Channel are included in the base Sling Blue plan, the others can be added as part of the Sports Extra and News Extra add-on.

You will be able to get Olympic Coverage inside of Sling TV, but you can also use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer – including those not available on TV.