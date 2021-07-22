Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Hulu?

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, one of the easiest ways to stream it without cable is with Hulu. If you subscribe to Hulu Live TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial, you can catch the entire Olympics Games online at a fraction of the cost of cable or satellite.

But, what Olympic Events will you be able to watch with your Hulu Live TV?

What Olympic Channels Does Hulu Carry?

Hulu Live TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. All of these channels are available as part of their $64.99 a month base plan, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Not only will you get Olympic Coverage via the Hulu App, you will also be able to use your Hulu credentials to access the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer – including those not available on TV.

Since Hulu has wide-coverage of NBC, you will be able to watch your local NBC affiliate, which will air the Opening Ceremony and events in primetime to help you catch up on the action.

With Hulu Live TV, you will also get access to the Olympic Channel, which will air Tennis and Wrestling Coverage, and Golf Channel, which will air the Men’s and Women’s Golf Tournaments – at no extra charge.