Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Locast?

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, you will be able to stream your local NBC coverage with Locast, if you live in one of the 35 markets it’s available. While you can stream for 15 minutes for free, you will need to donate $5.50 a month to unlock unlimited streaming.

Most of NBC coverage on the broadcast network will be tape-delayed.

However, if you are looking for a low cost option to stream the Olympics Games on cable networks in the U.S., you can get nearly all the live Olympic Coverage you need from Sling TV. With Sling TV, you can stream NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel for just $10 for an entire month.

There are no contracts, so the service is month to month. They also integrate Locast into their Grid Guide on Android TV and Fire TV devices, so you can quickly switch back and forth.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

But if you choose Sling TV, what Olympic Events will you be able to watch with your Sling subscription?

What Olympic Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. All but CNBC and Golf Channel are included in the base Sling Blue plan, the others can be added as part of the Sports Extra and News Extra add-on.

You will be able to get Olympic Coverage inside of Sling TV, but you can also use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer – including those not available on TV.