Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Peacock?

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, one way to watch Olympic coverage both live and on-demand is with Peacock. But, what Olympic Events will you be able to watch with your Peacock?

What Olympic Channels Does Peacock Carry?

Peacock doesn’t offer linear feeds of NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel.

To do that, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial or Sling TV, which you can get an an entire month for just $10.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Even though Peacock won’t have live channels, that doesn’t mean you can’t watch live and on-demand Olympic content with the service. Peacock will stream daily live shows, original programming, Olympic channels, full-event replays, and curated highlights of NBC Olympics coverage.

Each morning on Peacock, Tokyo LIVE will present live coverage of some of the day’s Olympic events. Tokyo LIVE will feature live competition, interviews, highlights, medal ceremonies and athlete profiles. Tokyo LIVE will stream from 6 – 11 a.m. ET daily.

On Peacock you will be able to watch Gymnastics and Track & Field live for free, while you will need to upgrade to Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month) to stream USA Men’s Basketball Coverage. If you are a Comcast customer, you can get Peacock Premium with your Internet plan at no extra charge.

Does Peacock Offer a Free Trial?

Most events streaming on Peacock during the Olympics, with the exceptions of Team USA basketball is available on the Free Tier. If you want Peacock Premium, it is no longer available with a 7-Day Free Trial, but customers with Xfinity and Cox can get Peacock Premium with ads for Free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The Olympics on Peacock?

Peacock is currently available for download on on all devices that Peacock is available including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV (via AirPlay), Xfinity Flex, and Xfinity X1.