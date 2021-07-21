Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Sling TV?

One of the least expensive ways to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is with Sling TV. At just $10 For Your First Month, it is $55 less than any of your other options to stream the Olympic Games. But, what Olympic Coverage will you be able to watch with your Sling TV?

What Olympic Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel.

To access NBC, NBC Sports Network, and USA Network, you will need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35, but they are currently offering $10 For Your First Month.

Not only will you get Olympic Coverage via the Sling TV Guide, you will also be able to use your Sling credentials to access the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer.

Your live local NBC affiliate isn’t available in all markets, but is available in all NBC owned-and-operated markets. Fortunately, NBC is mostly airing tape-delayed coverage in primetime, with the vast majority of live content on the other NBC-owned cable channels. On some devices, they also give access to NBC via Locast in the 34 markets that it is available.

To access Olympic Channel, which will air Tennis and Wrestling Coverage, and Golf Channel, which will air the Men’s and Women’s Golf Tournaments – you will need their “Sports Extra” pack (+$11). If you want CNBC, which will air some additional coverage, you will need their “News Extra” pack (+$6).

Where Markets Does Sling TV Carry NBC?