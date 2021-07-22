Can You Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with YouTube TV?

If you’re looking to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, one of the ways to watch the Summer Games without cable is with YouTube TV. If you subscribe to YouTube TV, which is available starting at $64.99 month, you can catch the entire Olympics Games online at a fraction of the cost of cable or satellite.

If you are looking for a cheaper option however, you can get most of the same coverage from Sling TV, which will offer NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel for just $10 for an entire month.

But if you choose YouTube TV, what Olympic Events will you be able to watch with your YouTube TV?

What Olympic Channels Does YouTube TV Carry?

YouTube TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC, NBC Sports Network, USA Network, CNBC, Olympic Channel, and Golf Channel. All of these channels are available as part of their $64.99 a month Base Plan.

You will be able to get Olympic Coverage inside of YouTube TV, but you can also use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer – including those not available on TV.

YouTube TV also offers Olympic Coverage in 4K, as part of their 4K Plus Add-on, which is an additional $19.99 a month, after a free trial.