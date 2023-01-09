Can You Stream the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game With Hometown Radio Broadcast?

The 2022-23 Division I College Football National Championship Game is upon us at last! This year’s tilt will feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU slugging it out to determine who will be named the premier school in college football.

If you want to watch the game, but are searching for a more local soundtrack, ESPN has you covered with hometown radio broadcasts from both Athens and Fort Worth. This gives viewers the opportunity to watch the national championship game with your favorite radio team providing commentary, whether you’re a TCU or Georgia fan.

How to Listen to Hometown Radio Broadcasts of 2022-23 CFP National Championship Game

The ESPN app will carry streams of the game accompanied by both TCU and Georgia’s radio broadcasting crew. In order to access the hometown radio broadcasts of the 2022-23 CFP National Championship game, users will need a subscription to a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN. From there, they’ll need to download the ESPN app on their mobile or streaming device.

After that, it’s a simple question of logging into the ESPN app with whichever pay-TV credentials users have. Then they’ll be able to choose if they want to listen to Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, and DJ Shockley on the Georgia side, or Brian Estridge, John Denton and Landry Burdine on the TCU side. Either choice will provide users with live video of the action as it happens, accompanied by audio of their favorite hometown radio crew.

Are There Any Other Ways to Access Hometown Radio Broadcasts of 2022-23 CFP National Championship Game?

Georgia fans also have the option of watching a stream of the game accompanied by their hometown radio crew via the SEC Network. TCU fans wanting to watch the game with their local radio team providing the audio will need to stick to the ESPN app.

How to Stream ‘2022-23 CFP National Championship Game with Hometown Radio Broadcast on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2022-23 CFP National Championship Game with hometown radio broadcast using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.