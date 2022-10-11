Can You Stream the 2022 ALDS: Yankees/Guardians & Astros/Mariners on fuboTV?
With the start of the 2022 ALDS, the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. But can you stream the 2022 American League Division Series on fuboTV?
How to Watch the 2022 ALDS
- When: Starts Tuesday, Oct. 11
- TV: TBS (in English) and MLB Network (in Spanish)
- Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Throughout the country, both the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians and Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners series will air exclusively on TBS, which isn’t available with Fubo. While TBS is the only English-language option, if you are willing to listen in Spanish, you can watch the games on MLB Network, which will simulcast the game on TBS.
If you want to stream the ALDS in English though, another option is a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, which carries TBS. You can also stream it on TBS with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month of Service, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
ALDS TV Schedule
Seattle Mariners Vs Houston Astros
|Game
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Date
|Network
|1
|Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
|3:37 p.m.
|Oct. 11
|TBS
|2
|Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
|3:37 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|TBS
|3
|Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
|TBD
|Oct. 15
|TBS
|4*
|Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
|TBD
|Oct. 16
|TBS
|5*
|Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
|TBD
|Oct. 17
|TBS
*=(if necessary)
New York Yankees Vs Cleveland Guardians
|Game
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Date
|Network
|1
|Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
|7:37 p.m.
|Oct. 11
|TBS
|2
|Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
|7:37 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|TBS
|3
|New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
|TBD
|Oct. 15
|TBS
|4*
|New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians
|TBD
|Oct. 16
|TBS
|5*
|Cleveland Guardians at New York Yankees
|TBD
|Oct. 17
|TBS
*=(if necessary)
