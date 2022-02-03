 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sling TV

Can You Stream the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

One of the least expensive ways to stream the 2022 Beijing Olympics is with Sling TV. At just $35 a month, after a 3-Day Free Trial, it is $30 less than any of your other Live TV Streaming Services. But, what Olympic Coverage will you be able to watch with your Sling TV?

What Olympic Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and CNBC.

To access NBC and USA Network, you will need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35, but they are currently offering 3-Day Free Trial. If you want CNBC, which will air some additional Hockey and Curling coverage, you will need their “News Extra” pack (+$6).

Not only will you get Olympic Coverage via the Sling TV Guide, you will also be able to use your Sling credentials to access the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
NBC -
USA Network -
CNBC - ^ $6

Your live local NBC affiliate isn’t available in all markets, but is available in all NBC owned-and-operated markets. Fortunately, NBC is mostly airing tape-delayed coverage in primetime, with the vast majority of live content on the other NBC-owned cable channels.

If you are looking for a cheaper option however, you can get most of the same coverage with a a subscription to Peacock Premium, which will offer 2,800 hours of live Olympic coverage including simulcasts of NBC, USA Network, and CNBC for just $4.99 a month.

Where Markets Does Sling TV Carry NBC?

Market Local Affiliate
New York WNBC
Philadelphia WCAU
Chicago WMAQ
Boston WBTS
Washington, DC WRC-TV
Miami/Ft. Lauderdale WTVJ
Hartford/New Haven WVIT
Dallas/Ft. Worth KXAS
Los Angeles KNBC
San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose KNTV
San Diego KNSD
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.