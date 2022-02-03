Can You Stream the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with Sling TV?

One of the least expensive ways to stream the 2022 Beijing Olympics is with Sling TV. At just $35 a month, after a 3-Day Free Trial, it is $30 less than any of your other Live TV Streaming Services. But, what Olympic Coverage will you be able to watch with your Sling TV?

What Olympic Channels Does Sling TV Carry?

Sling TV offers all of the major channels that will air the Olympics - NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and CNBC.

To access NBC and USA Network, you will need their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35, but they are currently offering 3-Day Free Trial. If you want CNBC, which will air some additional Hockey and Curling coverage, you will need their “News Extra” pack (+$6).

Not only will you get Olympic Coverage via the Sling TV Guide, you will also be able to use your Sling credentials to access the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website. With that, you will be able to access nearly every Olympic Event from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer.

Your live local NBC affiliate isn’t available in all markets, but is available in all NBC owned-and-operated markets. Fortunately, NBC is mostly airing tape-delayed coverage in primetime, with the vast majority of live content on the other NBC-owned cable channels.

If you are looking for a cheaper option however, you can get most of the same coverage with a a subscription to Peacock Premium, which will offer 2,800 hours of live Olympic coverage including simulcasts of NBC, USA Network, and CNBC for just $4.99 a month.

Where Markets Does Sling TV Carry NBC?