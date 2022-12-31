Can You Stream the 2022 College Football Playoff Bowl Games on ESPN+?

We are in the middle of the 2022 College Bowl season, with nearly every Bowl Game available on ESPN – including the 2022 College Football Playoff. But, if you have a subscription to ESPN+, will you be able to watch games like the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl?

When: Starting December 31

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV

While ESPN+ has a ton of College Football action during the regular season, you won’t be able to watch any of ESPN’s College Bowl coverage during the postseason. That’s because ESPN+ won’t carry is games that air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, and ESPNU.

Since Bowl games are on ESPN, what is the cheapest way to watch the College Football Playoff between Michigan/TCU and Ohio State/Georgia?

For just $40 a month for Sling Orange, you can watch nearly every Bowl game because it includes games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). This is $25 cheaper than any other Live TV Streaming Service.

You could also consider other streaming options like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV, which also offer ESPN –– but are $65-70/month. If you are looking for a free trial, both fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM offer a 5-Day Free Trial, so you can check out some of the action.