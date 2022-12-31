Can You Stream the 2022 College Football Playoff Bowl Games on ESPN+?
We are in the middle of the 2022 College Bowl season, with nearly every Bowl Game available on ESPN – including the 2022 College Football Playoff. But, if you have a subscription to ESPN+, will you be able to watch games like the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl?
How to Watch 2022 College Football Playoff
- When: Starting December 31
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV
While ESPN+ has a ton of College Football action during the regular season, you won’t be able to watch any of ESPN’s College Bowl coverage during the postseason. That’s because ESPN+ won’t carry is games that air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, and ESPNU.
Since Bowl games are on ESPN, what is the cheapest way to watch the College Football Playoff between Michigan/TCU and Ohio State/Georgia?
For just $40 a month for Sling Orange, you can watch nearly every Bowl game because it includes games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC (which are simulcast on ESPN3). This is $25 cheaper than any other Live TV Streaming Service.
How to Get Sling TV
- Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.
- Select Start Watching Now.
- Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).
- Complete Sign-Up.
You could also consider other streaming options like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV, which also offer ESPN –– but are $65-70/month. If you are looking for a free trial, both fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM offer a 5-Day Free Trial, so you can check out some of the action.
2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Bowl
|Matchup
|Network
|How to Watch
|Friday, Dec. 16
|11:30 a.m.
|Bahamas Bowl
|Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|3 p.m.
|Cure Bowl
|No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Saturday, Dec. 17
|11 a.m.
|Fenway Bowl
|Cincinnati vs. Louisville
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|12 noon
|Celebration Bowl
|Jackson State vs. N.C. Central
|ABC/ESPN3
|Sling Orange
|2:30 p.m.
|Las Vegas Bowl
|No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|3:30 p.m.
|LA Bowl
|Washington State vs. Fresno State
|ABC
|Sling Orange
|5:45 p.m.
|LendingTree Bowl
|Rice vs. Southern Mississippi
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|7:30 p.m.
|New Mexico Bowl
|SMU vs. BYU
|ABC / ESPN3
|Sling Orange
|9:15 p.m.
|Frisco Bowl
|Boise State vs. North Texas
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Monday, Dec. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Marshall vs. UConn
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Tuesday, Dec. 20
|3:30 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|7:30 p.m.
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Liberty vs. Toledo
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Wednesday, Dec. 21
|9 p.m.
|New Orleans Bowl
|South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Thursday, Dec. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Baylor vs. Air Force
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Friday, Dec. 23
|3 p.m.
|Independence Bowl
|Houston vs. Louisiana
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|6:30 p.m.
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Wake Forest vs. Missouri
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Saturday, Dec. 24
|8 p.m.
|Hawai’i Bowl
|Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Monday, Dec. 26
|2:30 p.m.
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Tuesday, Dec. 27
|12 noon
|Camellia Bowl
|Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|3:15 p.m.
|First Responder Bowl
|Memphis vs. Utah State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|6:45 p.m.
|Birmingham Bowl
|Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|10:15 p.m.
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Wednesday, Dec. 28
|2 p.m.
|Military Bowl
|Duke vs. UCF
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|5:30 p.m.
|Liberty Bowl
|Arkansas vs. Kansas
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|8 p.m.
|Holiday Bowl
|No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina
|FOX
|Sling Blue
|9 p.m.
|Texas Bowl
|Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Thursday, Dec. 29
|2 p.m.
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Minnesota vs. Syracuse
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|5:30 p.m.
|Cheez-It Bowl
|No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|9 p.m.
|Alamo Bowl
|No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Friday, Dec. 30
|12 noon
|Duke’s Mayo Bowl
|No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|2 p.m.
|Sun Bowl
|No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh
|CBS
|Paramount+
|3:30 p.m.
|Gator Bowl
|No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|4:30 p.m.
|Arizona Bowl
|Ohio vs. Wyoming
|Barstool.TV
|Barstool Website
|8 p.m.
|Orange Bowl
|No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Saturday, Dec. 31
|12 noon
|Music City Bowl
|Iowa vs. Kentucky
|ABC/ESPN3
|Sling Orange
|12 noon
|Sugar Bowl
|No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|4 p.m.
|Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
|No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|8 p.m.
|Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal)
|No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Sunday, Jan. 2
|12 noon
|ReliaQuest Bowl
|No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
|ESPN2
|Sling Orange
|1 p.m.
|Citrus Bowl
|No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
|ABC/ESPN3
|Sling Orange
|1 p.m.
|Cotton Bowl Classic
|No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|5 p.m.
|Rose Bowl Game
|No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State
|ESPN
|Sling Orange
|Sunday, Jan. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|College Football Playoff National Championship Game
|TBD
|ESPN
|Sling Orange