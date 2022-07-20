Can You Stream the 2022 ESPY Awards on ESPN+?

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the biggest names in sports gather for the 2022 ESPY Awards. But, can you stream the 2022 ESPYs on ESPN+?

2022 ESPY Awards

When: Wednesday July 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

Unfortunately, you can’t stream 2022 ESPY Awards on ESPN+, since the ceremony is only on ABC. ABC is available on on most Live TV Streaming Services, which means you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The ESPYs will air from 8 - 11pm from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Stephen Curry, with a performance from Mickey Guyton, and Travis Kelce providing backstage coverage.

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include: Odell Beckham Jr. (Super Bowl Champion), Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers), Maybelle Blair (Former All-American Girls Pro Baseball League Player), John Boyega (Golden Globe Award Winning, Actor and Producer, Small Axe), Alison Brie (Spin Me Round), Ciara (Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter), Dany Garcia (XFL Owner and Chairwoman), Ryan Garcia (Boxing), Heidi Gardner (Saturday Night Live), Jon Hamm (Top Gun: Maverick), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), Lil Wayne (Grammy Award winning rapper), Billie Jean King (Tennis Legend), Derek Jeter (Former MLB All-Star), Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam, XFL Owner), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trevante Rhodes (Hulu’s Mike), Aaron Rodgers (NFL MVP), Lindsey Vonn (Skiing), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos) and more. UCLA Student Athletes Maya Brady (Softball) and Kam Brown (Football) will serve as trophy presenters.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include: Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma Softball), Liz Cambage (Los Angeles Sparks), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury, Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Doug Edert (St. Peter’s Men’s Basketball), Allyson Felix (Track & Field), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Eileen Gu (Skiing), Madison Hammond (Angel City FC), Tobin Heath (OL Reign), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Katie Ledecky (Swimming), Chloe Kim (Snowboarding), Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), Bryce Young (Alabama Football), more.