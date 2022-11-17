Can You Stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup on fuboTV?

fuboTV is the live TV streaming destination for sports fans. Despite closing its in-house sports book this year, the service offers some of the best sports streaming content available, including the NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, and beIN Sports which is not available on most services. But will fuboTV users have access to 2022 FIFA World Cup matches when the tournament begins on Sunday, Nov. 20?

Yes indeed they will! The service carries both FS1 and FOX, which are the 2022 World Cup’s broadcast partners in the United States this year. In addition to those channels, fuboTV users get access to 13 more of the top sports channels available on cable, as well as cloud DVR and more for $69.99 per month for the Pro plan.

fuboTV even offers a 7-Day Free Trial, which includes 4K World Cup streaming with their Elite Plan. fuboTV users can also sign in with their TV Everywhere credentials and stream World Cup matches in ultra-high-definition 4K.

How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Without Cable

Cord-cutters who aren’t interested in a subscription to fuboTV will still have plenty of options to stream the tournament. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all carry FOX and FS1.

The cheapest method of streaming the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a subscription to Sling's Blue Plan, which you can get 50% OFF your first month. Sling TV’s Blue Plan includes FS1 and FOX (in select markets).

While FS1 is available in all markets, FOX is available live in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets.

Click here to check out a full schedule of World Cup matches.

How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Matches in Spanish

Peacock will be the Spanish-language streaming home of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can stream every match of the tournament with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Can You Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K?

If you are looking forward to watching the World Cup in 4K, you’re in luck. 2022 World Cup will be broadcast in 4K HDR in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

That means that if you are a subscriber of Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV — you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials. Tubi’s World Cup FAST channel will also feature free 4K replays of every match same-day.

YouTube TV subscribers can also stream in 4K, with their 4K Plus Add-On, which is $19.99 a month.

Can You Stream World Cup Games For Free?

Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service will also be an excellent destination for World Cup fans who want to stream games for free. While they don’t offer live games, Tubi has launched a free World Cup-dedicated channel, which will have full game replays of every match. Fans will also be able to access the games on-demand via Tubi’s app. That’s especially good news for U.S. fans if they don’t want to wake up at 4 a.m. ET to catch their favorite squad in action live.

Can You Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Matches on FIFA+?

FIFA+ is a free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service that launched in April of 2022. It offers hundreds of archived matches, as well as original content and documentaries. Unfortunately, it will not carry live or on-demand 2022 FIFA World Cup matches.