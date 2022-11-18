Can You Stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sling TV?

Cable and satellite are falling further out of fashion every day. Thankfully, there are may live TV streaming services available to help pick up the slack, and make sure customers always have access to their favorite channels across various devices. One of the best-known of these services is Sling TV which has three price tiers that allow customers to get exactly what they want. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to begin in Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20, can customers who want to stream matches access them with Sling TV?

Yes, they can! FOX and FS1 are the U.S. broadcast partners of this year’s World Cup tournament, and both channels are available via a subscription to Sling's Blue plan in select markets. FS1 is available in all markets, FOX is available live in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets.

Sling Blue users get access to even more live sports via TBS and TNT. Sling Blue is also the cheapest option to stream the 2022 World Cup, as the company is offering 50% off a new user’s first month. That means new Sling Blue customers can stream the World Cup for just $20.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Without Cable

Cord-cutters who want to skip a subscription to Sling TV will still have plenty of options to stream the tournament. DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all carry FOX and FS1.

Click here to check out a full schedule of World Cup matches.

How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Matches in Spanish

Peacock will be the Spanish-language streaming home of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can stream every match of the tournament with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Sign Up $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com Save $10 on Peacock Premium When You Pre-Pay For a Year (JUST $49.99).

Can You Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K?

If you are looking forward to watching the World Cup in 4K, you’re in luck. 2022 World Cup will be broadcast in 4K HDR in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

That means that if you are a subscriber of Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV — you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials. Tubi’s World Cup FAST channel will also feature free 4K replays of every match same-day.

If you prefer to stream it directly from a Live TV Streaming Service, fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial, includes 4K World Cup streaming with their Elite Plan. YouTube TV subscribers can also stream in 4K, with their 4K Plus Add-On, which is $19.99 a month.

Can You Stream World Cup Games For Free?

Fox’s free ad-supported streaming service will also be an excellent destination for World Cup fans who want to stream games for free. While they don’t offer live games, Tubi has launched a free World Cup-dedicated channel, which will have full game replays of every match. Fans will also be able to access the games on-demand via Tubi’s app. That’s especially good news for U.S. fans if they don’t want to wake up at 4 a.m. ET to catch their favorite squad in action live.

Can You Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Matches on FIFA+?

FIFA+ is a free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service that launched in April of 2022. It offers hundreds of archived matches, as well as original content and documentaries. Unfortunately, it will not carry live or on-demand 2022 FIFA World Cup matches.