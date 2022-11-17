Can You Stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tubi?

It’s been over two years since FOX first took over the free ad-supported streaming service Tubi. In that time, the service has grown rapidly, and this month, it reported having 1.3 billion hours streamed during the third quarter of 2022. The service offers more than 200 channels, and with that many offerings to choose from, users might well wonder if they can watch 2022 FIFA World Cup matches on the platform.

Good news! Tubi will be hosting a free World Cup-dedicated channel, which will have full game replays of every match. Fans will also be able to access the games on-demand via Tubi’s app. That’s especially helpful for U.S. fans who don’t want to wake up at 4 a.m. ET to catch their favorite squad in action live.

Tubi’s World Cup FAST channel will also feature free 4K replays of every match same-day, to customers who have a 4K compatible TV or streaming device.

How to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup Without Cable

Tubi is a great on-demand option to stream the tournament, but the service does not offer any live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For that, users will have to turn to a live TV streaming service. DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all carry FOX and FS1, which own the domestic broadcast rights to the 2022 World Cup.

The cheapest method of streaming the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a subscription to Sling's Blue Plan, which you can get 50% OFF your first month. Sling TV’s Blue Plan includes FS1 and FOX (in select markets).

While FS1 is available in all markets, FOX is available live in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets.

Click here to check out a full schedule of World Cup matches.

How to Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Matches in Spanish

Peacock will be the Spanish-language streaming home of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can stream every match of the tournament with a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Can You Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K?

If you are looking forward to watching the World Cup in 4K, you’re in luck. 2022 World Cup will be broadcast in 4K HDR in the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps.

That means that if you are a subscriber of Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV — you can watch the games live in 4K using your TV Everywhere credentials. Tubi’s World Cup FAST channel will also feature free 4K replays of every match same-day.

If you prefer to stream it directly from a Live TV Streaming Service, fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial, includes 4K World Cup streaming with their Elite Plan. YouTube TV subscribers can also stream in 4K, with their 4K Plus Add-On, which is $19.99 a month.

Can You Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Matches on FIFA+?

FIFA+ is a free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service that launched in April of 2022. It offers hundreds of archived matches, as well as original content and documentaries. Unfortunately, it will not carry live or on-demand 2022 FIFA World Cup matches.