Can You Stream the 2022 Masters in 4K?

Golf aside, the gorgeous, green rolling hills, lush dogwood trees, and awe-inspiring azaleas are a huge part of what makes the Masters the most attractive sporting event to watch on television every year. When much of the country is still trying to recover from a brutal winter, the picture-perfect South Georgia setting gives everyone hope that spring has not only sprung, but stuck as well.

And what better way to enjoy the pristine fairways and perfectly manicured greens than by watching all of the action from Augusta National on a 4K TV? Well, I’ve got some good news and some bad news for you.

Let’s start with the bad: If you are a cord-cutter, unfortunately, none of the live TV streaming services will be broadcasting the first major of the year in 4K.

Despite its broadcast network CBS carrying the bulk of the weekend coverage, Paramount+ won’t be showing any 4K coverage this year; and the same is true for ESPN’s streaming siblings ESPN+ and Hulu. While the latter does stream some content in 4K, none of it can be found on the live TV side of the service. ESPN+ does not stream in 4K at all. The ESPN family of networks will be teeing off Masters coverage on Thursday and Friday.

Neither YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, or fuboTV will be broadcasting either the ESPN or CBS coverage in 4K, but you can watch it in HD.

Now for the good news. If you are a DIRECTV satellite subscriber, you will be able to enjoy the sumptuous glory that is golf’s most gorgeous venue on a pair of 4K specialty channels.

All weekend long, DIRECTV will offer unique Masters coverage including a four-cell HD Mosaic option on Channel 901; the network broadcast feed from ESPN on Thursday and Friday and CBS on Saturday and Sunday will air on Channel 902.

Then, things will get interesting with their more focused channels. Channel 903 will feature HD coverage of featured groups, Channel 904 will focus on the famed Amen Corner (holes 11, 12, and 13), and 905 will show action from holes 15 and 16. Tiger Woods will be in the first featured group on Thursday, so you can tune in to see his return to golf following his February 2021 car accident on Channel 903.

But, DIRECTV will also have 4K versions of those last two channels as Channel 105 will present a 4K look at Amen Corner and Channel 106 will put the 4K focus on holes 15 and 16.

DIRECTV’s 2022 Masters Channel Lineup

Channel Picture Quality Coverage Ch. 105 4K Amen Corner Ch. 106 4K Holes 15 and 16 Ch. 901 HD Mosaic Channel Ch. 902 HD Network Simulcast (ESPN, CBS) Ch. 903 HD Featured Groups Ch. 904 HD Amen Corner Ch. 905 HD Holes 15 and 16

The Masters is the first of three majors that DIRECTV will be broadcasting in 4K this year. DIRECTV’S Masters 4K coverage gets underway on Thursday at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET and continues until 7 p.m. ET. The schedule will be the same on Friday as well. The final two days of 4K action will air from 11:45 a.m. ET until 6:30 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.