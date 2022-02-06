Can You Stream the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Live with ESPN+?

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM ET, the AFC and NFC will battle it out in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. But, can you stream this matchup of the game’s best players on ESPN+?

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

For select Monday Night Football games this season, you could stream the action on ESPN+, but the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl game is only available on ESPN and ABC.

All networks will provide the traditional telecast, with ESPN Deportes airing the Spanish-language offering. Postseason NFL Countdown (1 p.m.) will be live from the stadium for a nearly two-hour pregame show on ESPN and ABC leading into the Pro Bowl Game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs are among the stars expected to participate.

ESPN is available on services like Sling TV, which offers ESPN for just $35 a month, Sling TV, after a 7-Day Free Trial or fuboTV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial.

The least expensive way to stream NFL football is a subscription to Sling TV. A subscription to Sling Blue ($35/month) gives you Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. However, you’d miss out on Monday Night Football on ESPN. Sling Blue does allow the sports add-on for $11. That’s the least expensive way possible to get NFL RedZone.

If you get Sling Orange ($35/month), you get ESPN, but not Fox, NBC, and NFL Network. The solution would be Sling Orange + Blue ($50/month) to get all of those channels. If you get Sling Orange + Blue, you can also add NFL Redzone.

Important: You cannot stream CBS with Sling TV, which would eliminate those live AFC games. If you need live access to games on CBS, Paramount+ ($4.99/month) can provide that.

Another great way to stream Monday Night Football and NFL Games is fuboTV, which carries NFL Network and NFL RedZone.

What NFL Channels Does fuboTV Carry?

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone. For a limited time you can get 7-Day Free Trial.

To access NFL on CBS, NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, you will need their Starter Plan ($64.99), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. You can add NFL RedZone for just $11, meaning you can watch Scott Hanson whip-around all the big games.