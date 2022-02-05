Can You Stream the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on ESPN+?
On Saturday, February 5, at 3 PM ET, the 2022 NHL All-Star Game will take place live from Las Vegas. While the game is on ABC, can you stream the NHL All-Star Game with a subscription to ESPN+?
How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game
- When: Saturday, February 5 at 3 PM ET
- TV: ABC and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
While games that are exclusively on ESPN aren’t available on ESPN+, fortunately this one is. That’s because this is one of 8 games that will be airing on ABC, meaning that it is being simulcast on ESPN+.
You can also watch it on ABC with a Live TV Streaming Service, like fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.
If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, or with the Disney Bundle.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|$6.99
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
NHL All-Star Game Rosters
Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearances)
- F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)
- F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th) (Captain, replacing Alex Ovechkin)
- F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)
- F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)
- F Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH (2nd)
- F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)
- F Tom Wilson, WSH (1st)++
- D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)
- D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)
- G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)
- G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)
- replaced NYR D Adam Fox (injury)
++ replaced WSH F Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocol)
Atlantic Division (All-Star appearances)
- F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)
- F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)
- F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)
- F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) (Captain)
- F Steven Stamkos, TBL (7th)
- F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)
- F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd)+
- D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)
- D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)
- G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)
- G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)
- replaced OTT F Drake Batherson (injury)
Central Division (All-Star appearances)
- F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)
- F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)
- F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st)
- F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)
- F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)
- F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)
- F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th) (Captain)
- D Roman Josi, NSH (4th)+
- D Cale Makar, COL (1st)
- G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)
- G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)
- replaced COL F Nathan MacKinnon (injury)
Pacific Division (All-Star appearances)
- F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)
- F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)
- F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)
- F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)
- F Jonathan Marchessault, VGK (1st)
- F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th) (Captain)
- F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)
- F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)
- F Troy Terry, ANA (1st)
- D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)
- G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)
- G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)