Can You Stream the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on ESPN+?

On Saturday, February 5, at 3 PM ET, the 2022 NHL All-Star Game will take place live from Las Vegas. While the game is on ABC, can you stream the NHL All-Star Game with a subscription to ESPN+?

How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game

While games that are exclusively on ESPN aren’t available on ESPN+, fortunately this one is. That’s because this is one of 8 games that will be airing on ABC, meaning that it is being simulcast on ESPN+.

You can also watch it on ABC with a Live TV Streaming Service, like fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, or with the Disney Bundle.

NHL All-Star Game Rosters

Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearances)

F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)

F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th) (Captain, replacing Alex Ovechkin)

F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)

F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)

F Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH (2nd)

F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)

F Tom Wilson, WSH (1st)++

D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)

D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)

G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)

G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)

replaced NYR D Adam Fox (injury)

++ replaced WSH F Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocol)

Atlantic Division (All-Star appearances)

F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)

F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)

F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)

F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) (Captain)

F Steven Stamkos, TBL (7th)

F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)

F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd)+

D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)

D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)

G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)

G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)

replaced OTT F Drake Batherson (injury)

Central Division (All-Star appearances)

F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)

F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)

F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st)

F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)

F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)

F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)

F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th) (Captain)

D Roman Josi, NSH (4th)+

D Cale Makar, COL (1st)

G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)

G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)

replaced COL F Nathan MacKinnon (injury)

Pacific Division (All-Star appearances)