Can You Stream the 2022 NHL All-Star Game on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 5, at 3 PM ET, the 2022 NHL All-Star Game will take place between the four NHL Divisions. While the game is on ABC and ESPN+, can you stream the NHL All-Star Game with Hulu?

How to Watch the 2022 NHL All-Star Game

While in most cases nationally televised NHL games that are on ESPN+ are also on Hulu On-Demand Plan, unfortunately this one isn’t. That’s because this is one of 8 games that will be airing only ABC and ESPN+.

You can also watch it on ABC with a Live TV Streaming Service, like fuboTV, which offers a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

NHL All-Star Game Rosters

Metropolitan Division (All-Star appearances)

  • F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd)
  • F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th) (Captain, replacing Alex Ovechkin)
  • F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st)
  • F Jack Hughes, NJD (1st)
  • F Evgeny Kuznetsov, WSH (2nd)
  • F Chris Kreider, NYR (2nd)
  • F Tom Wilson, WSH (1st)++
  • D Adam Pelech, NYI (1st)
  • D Zach Werenski, CBJ (2nd)
  • G Frederik Andersen, CAR (2nd)
  • G Tristan Jarry, PIT (2nd)
  • replaced NYR D Adam Fox (injury)
    ++ replaced WSH F Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocol)

Atlantic Division (All-Star appearances)

  • F Patrice Bergeron, BOS (3rd)
  • F Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA (2nd)
  • F Dylan Larkin, DET (2nd)
  • F Auston Matthews, TOR (4th) (Captain)
  • F Steven Stamkos, TBL (7th)
  • F Nick Suzuki, MTL (1st)
  • F Brady Tkachuk, OTT (2nd)+
  • D Rasmus Dahlin, BUF (1st)
  • D Victor Hedman, TBL (3rd)
  • G Jack Campbell, TOR (1st)
  • G Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL (4th)
  • replaced OTT F Drake Batherson (injury)

Central Division (All-Star appearances)

  • F Kyle Connor, WPG (1st)
  • F Alex DeBrincat, CHI (1st)
  • F Nazem Kadri, COL (1st)
  • F Kirill Kaprizov, MIN (1st)
  • F Clayton Keller, ARI (2nd)
  • F Jordan Kyrou, STL (1st)
  • F Joe Pavelski, DAL (4th) (Captain)
  • D Roman Josi, NSH (4th)+
  • D Cale Makar, COL (1st)
  • G Juuse Saros, NSH (1st)
  • G Cam Talbot, MIN (1st)
  • replaced COL F Nathan MacKinnon (injury)

Pacific Division (All-Star appearances)

  • F Leon Draisaitl, EDM (3rd)
  • F Jordan Eberle, SEA (2nd)
  • F Johnny Gaudreau, CGY (6th)
  • F Adrian Kempe, LAK (1st)
  • F Jonathan Marchessault, VGK (1st)
  • F Connor McDavid, EDM (5th) (Captain)
  • F Timo Meier, SJS (1st)
  • F Mark Stone, VGK (1st)
  • F Troy Terry, ANA (1st)
  • D Alex Pietrangelo, VGK (3rd)
  • G John Gibson, ANA (3rd)
  • G Thatcher Demko, VAN (1st)
