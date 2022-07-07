Can You Stream the 2022 NHL Draft on ESPN+?

On Thursday, July 7th, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the NHL will host the 2022 NHL Draft for Montreal on ESPN. While during the NHL season most games that aired on ESPN couldn’t be streamed on ESPN+, can you stream the 2022 NHL Draft with a subscription to ESPN+?

How to Watch the 2022 NHL Draft

When: First Round: Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Second through Seventh Rounds: Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. ET.

First Round: Thursday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Second through Seventh Rounds: Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. ET. TV: ESPN, ESPN+, NHL Network

ESPN, ESPN+, NHL Network Stream: Watch with a subscription to ESPN+.

Fortunately, the entire NHL Draft will be simulcast with a subscription to ESPN+. The first round which starts on Thursday at 7pm, will air on ESPN and ESPN+ simultaneously. The second through seventh rounds will air on NHL Network, but will also be simulcast on ESPN+.

If you don’t have a ESPN+ subscription, you can also watch ESPN and NHL Network on DIRECTV STREAM, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial.

Sling TV, which has a $10 OFF Your First Month of their Orange Plan, also carries ESPN and NHL NHL Network for just $28.50 for your first month.

ESPN’s John Buccigross will host Round 1 coverage with ESPN hockey writer and reporter Emily Kaplan from on site at Bell Centre. ESPN hockey analysts Kevin Weekes and Brian Boucher will be joined by draft and hockey analytics expert Meghan Chayka from in studio at Bristol.

You can stream the entire NHL Draft without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options